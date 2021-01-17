Raymond James Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

