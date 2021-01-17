Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

