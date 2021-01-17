Raymond James Increases Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $68.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 625,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

