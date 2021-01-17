Raymond James Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $37.50

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.