Raymond James Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $25.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,453,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $15,431,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 781,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after buying an additional 689,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

