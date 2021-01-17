Raymond James Boosts Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target to $12.00

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

