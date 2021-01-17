Ray A. Sparks Sells 8,430 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

