RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.25

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,225,145 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

