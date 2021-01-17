RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

RADA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $440.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

