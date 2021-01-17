Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.34 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Quasarcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $3,163.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.