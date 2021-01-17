Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.60 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $714.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

