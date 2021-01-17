Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Raised by Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,065,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,666,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

