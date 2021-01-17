Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $140.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Q2 stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

