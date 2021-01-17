Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Globant in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.70.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $208.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

