Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Reduced by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

NYSE:ALK opened at $53.65 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 932,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,130,000 after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,111,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

