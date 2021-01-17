Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,542. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,024,485. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

