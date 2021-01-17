PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTY remained flat at $$16.41 during trading on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69.
About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
