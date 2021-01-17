PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTY remained flat at $$16.41 during trading on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

