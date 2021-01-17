PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $29,162.68 and $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049913 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

