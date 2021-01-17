Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) PT Set at C$19.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) stock opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.21 million. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.