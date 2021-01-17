Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $638,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.