Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Down 18%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) traded down 18% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.47 and last traded at $83.20. 3,808,158 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.