Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of HLI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

