Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

