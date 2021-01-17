Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:MAV opened at $11.70 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

