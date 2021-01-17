Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DOC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

