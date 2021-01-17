PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0284 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $98,334.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00047216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,062.73 or 0.96703088 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

