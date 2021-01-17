Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.30. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38.

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

