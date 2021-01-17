Phala.Network Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $35.93 million and $20.95 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 147.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,152,432 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

