PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

