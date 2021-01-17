Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Trading 17.6% Higher

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares traded up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 37,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.