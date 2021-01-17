Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Trading 17.6% Higher

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares traded up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 37,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

