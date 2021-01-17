Peony (PNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,982.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Peony has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $46,905.28 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001340 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,266,773 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

