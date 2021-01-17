Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Sells $1,236,457.81 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Labombard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $99.11 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

