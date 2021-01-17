Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

