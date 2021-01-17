PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

