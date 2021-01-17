Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

