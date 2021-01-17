Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

