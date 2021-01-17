Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 239 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $218,504.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,688,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock worth $83,135,514.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

