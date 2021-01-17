Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 212 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Prologis by 107.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $97.68 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.