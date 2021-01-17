Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 3,045 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after acquiring an additional 376,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

