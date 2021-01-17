Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,880 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 107,145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

