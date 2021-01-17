Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Starbucks by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

