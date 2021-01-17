Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 6.1%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.79. 3,892,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,188,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $751.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

