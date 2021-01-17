Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. VTB Capital cut shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

Shares of Pao Novatek stock traded down $7.82 on Friday, reaching $190.00. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102. Pao Novatek has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $209.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.