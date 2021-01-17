PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $61.55 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00257817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00073017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037474 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 146,950,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,663,709 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.