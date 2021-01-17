Origin Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.94 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $34.13 million and $10.94 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00527000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.26 or 0.04081025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012729 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,778,045 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

