OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.