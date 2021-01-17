OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

TSE OGI opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$533.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.