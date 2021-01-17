Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 874,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

