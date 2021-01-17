Oppenheimer Raises EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $100.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $6,116,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

