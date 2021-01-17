OneRoot Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $339,257.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $339,257.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.